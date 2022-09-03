Williamsport, Pa. — A 29-year-old Turbotville man was found not guilty on four felony charges that included rape and sexual assault during a trial that concluded August 29 in the Lycoming County courthouse.

Patrick Racey was charged with a count each of felony rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, as well as indecent sexual assault for a 2021 incident investigated by authorities.

Racey's accuser detailed her experience during testimony at a day-long trial that was delayed due to pre-trial motions filed by the prosecution.

Taylor Beucler, Esq., of the prosecution, requested to present "previous bad acts" to the court that included an alleged strangling of the accuser and abuse against her dog.

Judge Ryan Tira ruled that the additional information would prejudice the jury and did not allow the testimony.

Racey was ultimately found not guilty on all charges after a short deliberation by the jury.

Docket sheet

