Williamsport, Pa. – As the all-important 2020 election grinds towards its ultimate conclusion, supporters of President Donald J. Trump showed up along the Market Street bridge to voice their support for the current President.

“We want to make sure we are out to support our president,” Trisha Hamilton of Loyalsock said. “We need to make sure he gets in for four more years.”

Hamilton came to the flash rally with her husband and son, who held a sign in support throughout the hour-long event in Williamsport. A similar rally is scheduled for next Friday at the same time on the Market Street bridge.

Supporters lined the area along the highway and held flags, cheered through megaphones, and received beeps from traffic heading in both directions.

“When you consider the silent majority the dynamics of this campaign are different from other ones,” Organizer Jeff Stroehmann said. “Most of the time you have to promote the candidate. In this one the candidate has promoted himself with his record, his promises made, and his promises kept. At the end of the day this is a total grassroots campaign and our mission is to keep people enthusiastic and reenforce to the silent majority that they have a lot of support in the community.”

The event lasted an hour and displayed a strong supporting base throughout the area. People came from all over Lycoming County and the surrounding communities to support.

Stroehmann and his wife Kim helped organize the rally. They also helped with the Trump Regatta earlier in the month.

“It seems like our nation is at a crossroads right now and it seems like the American people need to make a decision about how we want to go forward,” Stroehmann said. “We have to figure out whether we want to stick to our principals and our American values or if we want to find some new path that doesn’t make sense. If Americans want to go forward with the country the way it was designed its an easy decision.”

The group was passionate and showed support without being aggressive. Support for both sides came through from drivers shouting as their cars hummed past the group. Even when being shouted at the group remained positive, turned up the music, and celebrated their choice for president of the United States of America.