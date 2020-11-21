Williamsport, Pa. – Today a federal judge dismissed the Trump Campaign's lawsuit seeking to toss millions of Pennsylvanians' legally cast votes.

In an opinion filed today, U.S. Middle District Court of Pa. Judge Matthew Brann said the Trump Campaign tried to disenfranchise almost seven million voters by asking for legal votes to be discarded.

"One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption," Brann wrote. "That has not happened."

Instead, the plaintiffs brought only meritless legal arguments and "speculative accusations," Brann said.

"In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state," Brann said.