Philadelphia, Pa. – The Trump campaign announced it has filed a suit to stop the Pennsylvania vote count, citing a lack of 'transparency.'
The Trump campaign is planning to resolve the voting count issue in the Supreme Court by fighting the current Supreme Court's decision to allow mail-in ballots that are postmarked on Nov. 3 but are received up to three days after the election to be counted.
A similar lawsuit was filed by the Trump campaign in Michigan today. Michigan, like Pennsylvania, is proving to be a decisive state in this year's election.
The Trump campaign has called for a temporary halt in ballot counting until it is "given 'meaningful' access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed," reports ABC6.