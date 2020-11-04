

The lawsuit was announced as President Trump's lead is shrinks, as more mail-in ballots across the state are counted.



The Trump campaign is planning to resolve the voting count issue in the Supreme Court by fighting the current Supreme Court's decision to allow mail-in ballots that are postmarked on Nov. 3 but are received up to three days after the election to be counted. "This is the most important election of our lifetime, and President Trump made clear our path forward last night: ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation. Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania. Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes. President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it," Justin Clark, Trump 2020 Deputy Campaign Manager, said in a statement, reports ABC6 News The lawsuit was announced as President Trump's lead is shrinks, as more mail-in ballots across the state are counted.The Trump campaign is planning to resolve the voting count issue in the Supreme Court by fighting the current Supreme Court's decision to allow mail-in ballots that are postmarked on Nov. 3 but are received up to three days after the election to be counted.



A similar lawsuit was filed by the Trump campaign in Michigan today. Michigan, like Pennsylvania, is proving to be a decisive state in this year's election.



The Trump campaign has called for a temporary halt in ballot counting until it is "given 'meaningful' access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed," The Trump campaign has called for a temporary halt in ballot counting until it is "given 'meaningful' access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed," reports ABC6

Currently, Former Vice President Biden is predicted by the Associated Press to win Michigan and President Trump still has a slight lead in Pennsylvania.