Washington, D.C. – After Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that would send $600 stimulus checks to most citizens, President Donald J. Trump called it "a disgrace."

"It's called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID," said President Trump in his statement.

Trump criticized Congress for designating funding for foreign affairs, fish management programs, poultry production technology, and many more things that would not provide any direct relief to "hard working taxpayers" or "small businesses."

The President asked Congress to amend the bill by removing the unnecessary spending and providing each individual with a $2000 stimulus check.

The President's statement has received support from progressive leaders in Congress including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

President Trump did not say he would veto the bill, however, if he did veto the relief package there is a strong possibly Congress could override a presidential veto. If a veto does take place, it could have drastic impacts on the economy and the well-being of many citizens who are in desperate need of federal aid.

Since the bill was tied to end of year funding for Congress, a veto would also mean the Government would shut down on Dec. 29 further delaying the possibility of a much needed Federal relief package.

The relief package was passed after nearly 7 months of Congressional debate and includes important funding measures like $1.4 trillion for government agencies, funding for struggling transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits, and nearly $4 billion in funding to aid other nations with distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted in agreement with the President, saying "At last, the President has agreed to $2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!"

Republican Congressional leaders have consistently fought pandemic relief spending and the latest agreement for the relief package was due in large part to a lack of time before the end of the year. It is unclear if they would be willing to follow the President's directive and increase the stimulus checks from $600 to $2000.