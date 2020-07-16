Background:

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. The USDA is investing in 94 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program . The investments can be used to build or upgrade a wide-range of rural community facilities such as schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

The investments that Brand announced today are being made in Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.