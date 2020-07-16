farm.jpg
Washington, D.C. – The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $153 million to build and improve critical community facilities to benefit nearly two million rural residents in 23 states.
 
Background:
 
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. The USDA is investing in 94 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The investments can be used to build or upgrade a wide-range of rural community facilities such as schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.
 
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. 
  
The investments that Brand announced today are being made in Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.
 
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
 
Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. The Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants contains a detailed overview of the application process.
 
“Rural America needs safe, modern infrastructure to help residents and businesses achieve greater prosperity and have access to essential services,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said.
 
“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.