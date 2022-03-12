Shamokin Dam, Pa. -- A truck driver remains in critical condition after his tanker truck carrying 48,000 pounds of milk rolled over Thursday, March 10 in Shamokin Dam.

Kevin Eberhart, 63, of Lewisburg, was still listed in critical condition Saturday evening, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center.

Eberhart was driving onto the ramp that connects Route 11 South to Sunbury / Route 61 when the truck failed to negotiate a turn at 11:43 a.m. and rolled over onto its passenger side, according to a release from Chief Timothy Bremigen of Shamokin Dam Police Department.

Emergency crews cut part of the cab away to remove Eberhart. Eberhart was taken by helicopter to Geisinger.

Approximately 20,000 gallons of milk spilled onto the road, according to Bremigen.

Lanes were closed for approximately three hours for emergency and clean-up crews.

The truck is owned by R.W. Bird Trucking.

Police were assisted by Area EMS services and PennDOT. Bremigen said he anticipates filing charges.



