Williamsport, Pa. -- The Route 15 southbound ramp to Interstate 180 east in Williamsport was the scene of an early Wednesday morning crash, calling police, paramedics, firefighters, and even heavy rescue equipment to aid in emergency response.

The driver, Abhishek Khandelwal from North York, Ontario, age 38, perished in the wreckage despite efforts to free him, according to Lycoming County Corner Charles Keissling, Jr.

"Khandelwal died of multiple blunt force trauma when the truck rolled onto the side striking the guardrails. No seatbelt was worn at the time of the crash," Kiessling said.

The truck went over the embankment around 12:30 a.m.

Lycoming County Chief Deputy Coroner Jerold Ross pronounced Khandelwal dead at the scene.