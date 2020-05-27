Montoursville – The intersection Improvement Project on Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township will continue this week, according to PennDOT.

A truck detour is in place restricting vehicles over 30 feet from turning at the intersection. Trucks should use Routes 405 and 180.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2020.

Remember to remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.