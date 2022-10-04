Area residents have repeatedly reported difficulties to Frontier Communications, but saw no resolution. Now state representatives are stepping in.

After receiving an influx of complaints to their district offices, state representatives Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) decided to meet up to work on a solution.

The lawmakers met with the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) to discuss the option of filing a formal complaint against Frontier.

Residents and business owners with Frontier Communications are being instructed to to fill out forms that may be used by the OCA to file a complaint.

“Area residents are paying good money for these services and have a right to expect their phones, internet and televisions to work properly,” Pickett said. “The complaints we are hearing are not only occasional, short-term problems but also long-term service interruptions or outages that are simply inexcusable in this day and age.”

“As we have said many times before, broadband service is a necessity, not a luxury,” Owlett said. “The problems Frontier customers are experiencing are not only inconvenient and frustrating but have even caused a loss of business and revenue for campgrounds and other lodging facilities that have missed out on bookings because of service issues.”

At the suggestion of the consumer advocate, Pickett and Owlett are inviting anyone who has had problems with Frontier to fill out a simple, one-page form that asks for account and contact information, a timeline of issues and a brief description of their experience.

The forms are available by calling or stopping by Owlett’s offices in Wellsboro (74 Main St.; 570-724-1390) or Troy (121 Canton St., 570-297-3045), or Pickett’s offices in Towanda (320 Main St., 570-265-3124) or Sayre (106 W. Packer Ave., 570-888-9011).

They are also available for download from the members’ websites at www.RepOwlett.com and www.RepPickett.com.

Completed forms should be returned to the members’ offices, where they will be compiled with others and ultimately handed over to OCA.

OCA also plans to hold a town hall meeting to gather further information from affected residents. The date has not yet been determined.

