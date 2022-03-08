Reprinted from an AccuWeather publication.

A serious case of weather whiplash is in the forecast for much of the United States as winter retakes its grip on much of the country following several days of springlike warmth and violent severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather pattern this week will be more typical of February as multiple storms deliver snow, a wintry mix and rain from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast.

At least three new storms capable of producing snow will develop and track across the Central and Eastern states. The storms will come on the heels of another system that delivered snow from Sunday into Monday in parts of Iowa that were ravaged by deadly tornadoes on March 5.

"The weather in March can change in a flash or a blink of an eye, and this week will be a prime example," AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Justin Povick said.

In the coming days, there is the potential for more snow to fall on areas recently hit by tornadoes and for snow to fall and accumulate in parts of the East that will have severe thunderstorms and temperatures peaking in the 60s, 70s and low 80s as late as Monday evening.

The first two trouble-making storms will evolve almost simultaneously from Tuesday night to Wednesday, with one system forecast to impact the northern Rockies and central Plains and the other expected to develop over the central Appalachians, parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England.

The looming system in the East is somewhat of a late bloomer, forecasters say. After previous forecasts anticipated the storm to be fairly weak, that is no longer the case. The latest indications are this system will gather enough strength to produce precipitation in just enough cold air for snow to fall in parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Locations such as the southern tier of New York, northern New Jersey and southern New England from Tuesday night to Wednesday could also receive snow, and several inches can pile up on grassy and elevated surfaces by the time the storm concludes.

"Since the snow may fall with air temperatures near or above freezing and warm ground conditions following the recent bout of May-like warmth, it may struggle to accumulate on roads in much of the area," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

However, Wimer noted that there is still the potential for snow to fall at a heavy rate, and the snow may fall at night in the central Appalachians without the warming effects of the March sun. As a result, stretches of the Pennsylvania and Massachusetts turnpikes, as well as portions of I-68, I-70, I-80, I-81, I-86, I-87, I-88 and I-90 could become slushy and slippery for a time.

Rain can mix with wet snow for a time from Tuesday night to Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, but little or no accumulation is likely as roadways will primarily be wet.

More than 1,000 miles to the west, a storm will drop southeastward through frigid air across the Rockies and High Plains to allow snow to pile up in parts of Montana and Idaho by Tuesday and eventually a large part of Colorado northern New Mexico later in the week. Several inches of snow are forecast to fall around Denver with slippery travel over a span of a couple of days. A foot or more of snow is likely to pile up on the Colorado Rockies.

That same Rocky Mountain storm will turn northeastward and spread snow across much of Nebraska, Iowa, northern Kansas, northern Missouri, northern Illinois, southern South Dakota, southern Wisconsin and portions of Michigan around the middle of the week. Snow is forecast to fall around the Chicago metro area from Thursday night into Friday.

At this time, around 6-12 inches of snow is most likely to fall from along the Kansas and Nebraska border to southern Iowa and northwestern Missouri. This will include areas just north of Kansas City, Missouri, and just south of Omaha, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa. A moderate snowfall of 3-6 inches is projected to occur from the northern part of the Chicago metro area through Milwaukee and Rockford, Illinois, but stay north of Detroit and well south of Minneapolis.

The exact position and orientation of the heaviest band of snow may shift over the next couple of days and will depend on exactly where the leading edge of Arctic air sets up. Some northward or southward movement of the heaviest snow bands that contain 3-6 inches and 6-12 inches of snow is possible.

The midweek storm in the Northeast and the mid- to late-week storm in the Central states won't be the last of potential wintry trouble this week.

A new storm is forecast to develop along the central Gulf coast region on Friday. The storm's next move will likely be to ride north-northeastward along the leading edge of Arctic air from the Plains.

While the exact track of this storm will determine which areas get rain, snow or a combination of both as the system moves along this weekend, odds greatly favor just rain along the I-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

AccuWeather meteorologists say locations with the best chance of accumulating snow from the end-of-the-week storm at this time include portions of Oklahoma to parts of Indiana, Ohio, southern Michigan, northwestern Pennsylvania, western and northern New York and part of northern New England. The zone from the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys to the central and northern Appalachians could get a combination of rain and snow with localized slushy conditions, depending upon the arrival of cold air later in the storm.



