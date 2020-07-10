Tropical storm warnings were in effect along parts of the Delaware coast, up and down the New Jersey coast, for New York City, and for all of Long Island Friday morning as Tropical Storm Fay swirled northward. The storm strengthened some and was packing 60-mph sustained winds and was moving at a forward speed of 12 mph as it closed in on New Jersey. By late morning, the center of the storm was about 40 miles south of Cape May, New Jersey, according to the National Hurricane Center.

AccuWeather forecasters have rated Fay a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes.

The formation of Fay late Thursday afternoon, the sixth-named storm in the Atlantic this year, added another record to the books as it is the earliest named "F" storm to form in the basin in the satellite era, which dates back to the 1960s, and added to what has been an unusually active start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Early on Friday morning, Fay's outer bands were bringing rain and rough surf along the coast of South Jersey. Video posted on social media showed the streets of Stone Harbor, about 40 miles south of Atlantic City, already flooded. Several coastal towns in Delaware were also dealing with flooding.

This satellite loop shows Tropical Storm Fay approaching the New Jersey coast where it's expected to make landfall on Friday, July 10, 2020. (AccuWeather)

Fay formed just before 5 p.m. EDT on Thursday about 40 miles off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. On Friday hurricane hunter aircraft discovered that the storm had strengthened and was located about 40 miles south-southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. Fay had maximum sustained winds of 60-mph with higher gusts mainly east of the center.

"Fay will make landfall along the New Jersey coast during Friday afternoon," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

"Fay will be a mostly heavy rain producer but could still bring wind gusts of 50-60 mph along coastal areas of eastern Long Island and over southern coastal areas of New England," Kottlowski explained.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 65 mph is expected over the water or over some of the hilltops.

The system is forecast to drift on a general north to northeast track through this weekend. This path will take the feature inland over New England and into Quebec.

Strengthening to a hurricane is not anticipated due to the proximity to the coast, upcoming landfall and its path over progressively cooler waters on Friday.

Heavy rainfall with the feature will fall at the immediate mid-Atlantic coast from into Friday night, but also extend a bit inland. Downpours can be heavy enough to lead to urban flooding problems.

Mid-Atlantic cities that are facing downpours that can disrupt daily activities and slow travel include Salisbury, Maryland; Dover, Delaware; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and New York City.

Those with plans at the beach may have them interrupted by downpours and locally gusty winds for about a 12- to 24-hour period until the storm passes.

Generally, 2-4 inches of rain is expected from the tropical system along the mid-Atlantic coast, the Hudson Valley of New York state and in western New England with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches anticipated.

This means that part of New England, which has been in a worsening drought situation could be quenched by the tropical system.

Depending on the strength of the storm, winds blowing in from the Atlantic will cause above-normal tide levels. Minor coastal flooding at times of high tide can occur as the feature moves northward.

Regardless, seas will build to moderate levels, and rip currents will increase in strength and number until after the storm has passed well to the north this weekend.

In lieu of direct tropical impact, areas farther west will be under the influence of an approaching non-tropical system this weekend. That feature will produce a swath of drenching showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and the central Appalachians first, then the Atlantic coast later in the weekend.

While areas west of the coast may dodge the tropical system, rain will move in from outside of the tropics regardless.

In the wake of the tropical feature along the Atlantic coast this week, a similar setup could allow yet another tropical system to slowly brew in roughly the same area next week.

AccuWeather is projecting a busy season ahead with 14-20 named tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes and four to six major hurricanes. Five tropical storms are already in the books for the season, with two U.S. landfalls.

Fay has unseated another entry in a long list of 2005 tropical storms that held early-season records since the satellite era of the 1960s. The earliest sixth-named storm on record was Franklin during the record-breaking 2005 Atlantic hurricane season, the same season which produced Hurricane Katrina in late August. Franklin formed on July 21, near the central Bahamas, and traveled northeastward, well to the east of the U.S. coast. The storm did not reach hurricane strength.

This past weekend, Edouard became the earliest fifth tropical storm in any Atlantic hurricane season since the satellite era of the 1960s. On July 5, Edouard beat out Emily, which formed on July 12 and went on to become a Category 5 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea in 2005, by a week.

Cristobal became the earliest "C" named storm in recorded history for the Atlantic on June 2, a feat that typically does not occur until around the middle of August. The storm went on to crash ashore along the Gulf Coast, where it unleashed flooding rains. Dolly was the second-earliest "D" named storm ever in the basin, but it moved out to sea without impacting land.

Arthur and Bertha, as well as Dolly, formed in the same near-coast waters of the eastern U.S. this season. Both Arthur and Bertha formed in May, prior to the officials start of hurricane season on June 1.

Looking beyond Fay, the next two named storms on the Atlantic list for 2020 are Gonzalo and Hanna.

The 2005 hurricane season also holds the earliest dates for tropical storms through the letter "K" when Katrina formed on Aug. 24. Gert formed on July 24, 2005, followed by Harvey on Aug. 3. The name Harvey would eventually be retired after the 2017 season when a different Harvey brought devastating flooding to Texas.

Since the area along the Atlantic coast will remain unsettled through the middle of July, it is not out of the question for another tropical feature to take shape in that area. Odds are against any major tropical system in that area next week. Forecasters say it's more likely systems similar to what have been forming thus far this year in the Atlantic, such as tropical depression and storms, will develop.