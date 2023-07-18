In an event that has left birdwatchers in awe, an elusive bird species has made an appearance in Pennsylvania.

The limpkin, typically found in Florida, the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, and various parts of South America, has been seen at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County.

This occasion marks the first documented sighting of a limpkin in Pennsylvania, creating a wave of excitement and attracting nature enthusiasts from far and wide.

“This is the first time, on record, that a limpkin has been spotted in Pennsylvania,” said the Pennsylvania Game Commission in a Facebook post.

According to Lancaster Online, a group of over 100 birdwatchers and photographers showed up on Saturday to get a glimpse of the bird.

If you're an avid birder or simply a lover of nature, don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the rare sight of a limpkin in Pennsylvania. Visit the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

