9 mm gun
Canva

Clymer Township, Pa. — A 9 mm pistol was reported missing from a home in Tioga County, according to police.

State Trooper Alexander Rivers of Mansfield said a Ruger Southport 9 mm semiautomatic pistol is missing from a property on Glenn Road.

The pistol is valued at $689.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!