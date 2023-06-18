State Police generic.jpg

Mifflintown, Pa. — One trooper was killed and another was seriously injured in a gunfight with a man, police say.

The suspect, who police have not identified, engaged troopers in Mifflintown, Juniata County, near the state police barracks at 12:45 p.m. and shot one trooper, according to a release issued by state police. That trooper was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

After a search, the shooter was located near Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township. Toopers exchanged gunfire with the man and during the shootout, the man and a trooper were both shot and killed. 

The name of the suspect and the involved troopers will be released at a later time, the release noted.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.