Mifflintown, Pa. — One trooper was killed and another was seriously injured in a gunfight with a man, police say.
The suspect, who police have not identified, engaged troopers in Mifflintown, Juniata County, near the state police barracks at 12:45 p.m. and shot one trooper, according to a release issued by state police. That trooper was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
After a search, the shooter was located near Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township. Toopers exchanged gunfire with the man and during the shootout, the man and a trooper were both shot and killed.
The name of the suspect and the involved troopers will be released at a later time, the release noted.
