Herrick Township, Pa. — A state trooper shot and killed a juvenile during a standoff in a wooded area Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the property just before 5 p.m. for reports of a young male with a handgun. When troopers arrived, they repeatedly ordered the juvenile to drop the weapon, but he refused, according to Trooper William Evans.

Instead, the male "presented himself as an imminent threat to responding troopers," Evans said. One trooper shot at the boy, who sustained "life-threatening injuries." He was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The incident is being investigated by state police, along with the Bradford County district attorney's office.

