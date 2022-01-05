Williamsport, Pa. —Three people were arrested and charged after detectives uncovered a methamphetamine operation that resulted in more than 10 grams of the substance being recovered.

Nicole Marie McKinley, 24, of Williamsport, Taylon Hamilton, 28, of Linden, and Derrick Leonard Carson, 29, of Williamsport were all charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after an investigation by detectives from the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

An undercover detective purchased an eight-ball (3.5 grams) of methamphetamine from Carson and McKinely on Oct. 20 for approximately $260. Carson and McKinley were surveilled leaving a residence located near the 400 block of Louisa Street in a vehicle registered to Hamilton.

According to the report, Carson waited inside the vehicle as McKinley exchanged the narcotics for cash inside a residence. The pair then departed and returned to the home near the 400 block of Louisa Street.

Following an investigation by detectives, McKinley, Carson, and a third person known to police were stopped and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Detectives said the known male told them McKinley and Hammilton had a “large amount of methamphetamine” at the residence on Louisa Street.

Detectives searched the residence and discovered seven more grams of methamphetamine after both Hamilton and McKinley were stopped. Hamilton and McKinley admitted methamphetamine was inside the residence.

“Hamilton stated that him, Carson, and McKinley all pitched money and bought the initial supply of meth,” a detective wrote. “While using meth at McKinley’s house, Carson advised that he could make double what Hamilton paid for an eight ball if he sold to McKinley’s ‘baby-dad’.”

Hamilton and Carson are being held at the Lycoming County prison on $85,000 monetary bail. McKinley posted $50,000 unsecured bail on Jan. 4 and was released.

All three suspects will face Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Nicole Marie McKinley docket sheet

Taylon Hamilton docket sheet

Derrick Leonard Carson docket sheet