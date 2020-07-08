The body of a 19-year-old homicide victim was found in a wooded area of Potter County on Monday, state police at Coudersport reported.

With help from a K-9 officer, the remains of Joshua Ramos, of Galeton, were discovered in a wooded area near the intersection of Harrison Rooks and Whitman roads in Harrison Township.

Ramos was pronounced dead by Potter County Coroner Kevin Dusenbery on July 6.

Two Galeton women and one Galeton man have been charged with conspiracy to engage in first-degree homicide: Felicia K. Cary, 33; Krysten L. Crosby, 20; and Kyle M.N. Moore, 28.

The trio allegedly assaulted Ramos at Cary's residence in Galeton and "then transported the victim to the wooded area where he was later found," according to the Troop F Major Case Team.

Ramos was killed sometime between late March and early April, police said.

Each of the three suspects was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of criminal conspiracy engaging - murder of the first degree, according to court records.

None of the three suspects have a criminal history in Potter County, according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania web portal.

Magisterial District Judge Chris Kalacinski arraigned Cary and Crosby on July 6.

Kalacinski declined to set bail for either woman, "due to the seriousness of the charges and the rules of criminal procedure," state police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service located Moore in New York State on July 7.

Moore was taken into custody with help from New York State Police Bath Station and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania for a preliminary arraignment.