Williamsport, Pa. — A date is set for the trial of a former coach accused of raping a minor member of a cheerleading squad.

George William Scholl’s two-day trial will begin on May 22 at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

The 46-year-old Montoursville resident was charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure in September of last year. Scholl allegedly assaulted a student at the Epidemic Stunt and Tumble Gym, 316 Rose Street, according to investigators. The gym has since closed.

The accuser, who police said was in fourth grade at the time, claimed Scholl lured her into a back office. He allegedly exposed himself and attempted to have sexual intercourse with the child.

Scholl posted $150,000 monetary bail through a bondsman in June of last year. He was then released from the Lycoming County Prison.

