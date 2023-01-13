Nick Miller was sworn into the Pennsylvania State Senate this winter, becoming the youngest person elected to the position in more than 123 years.

Miller, 28, defeated Republican opponent Dean Browning on Nov. 8, 2022, earning 53.3% of the vote.

The newest member of the Pennsylvania Senate will represent the 14th District of the Lehigh Valley region.

Miller graduated from Penn State in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and went on to work as a project manager. Miller was also elected to the Allentown School Board in 2019.

Nichola Gutgold, professor of communication at Penn State University Park, recognized a "maturity and focus" that is "rare and special," making him an ideal candidate to be a public servant, the professor said.

Miller’s website indicates his areas of interest beyond education include support for small businesses, the LGBTQIA+ community, water safety, the preservation of green spaces, and an issue he terms, “smart growth.”

Miller was officially sworn into office on Tuesday by Lehigh County Judge Michele Varricchio, who is Miller's mom, and his greatest inspiration to run for office, he says.

