Washington, D.C. — The death of a veteran hailing from Ford City, Pennsylvania has been confirmed nearly a century after serving in World War II.

William B. Montgomery, U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt., was killed while serving active duty in World War II, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday.

Montgomery was just 24 years old. In the summer of 1944, he was assigned to the 844th Bombardment Squadron, 489th Bombardment Group (Heavy), Eighth Air Force.

On June 22, 1944, Montgomery was piloting a B-24H Liberator on a bombing raid on a German airfield in Saint-Cyr-l’École, near Versailles, France. The aircraft was struck by anti-aircraft, but despite the damage, Montgomery's piloting skill allowed him to nurse the aircraft until it was over the English coast.

He then ordered his crew to bail out. Seven of the airmen parachuted successfully, while the other three, including Montgomery, were still on board. Two of the crew members witnessed the aircraft crashing into a farm in West Sussex, England.

In November 1947, American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) investigators searched the area of the crash site, but they did not discover the remains of any other crewmembers. Montgomery was declared non-recoverable on May 10, 1950.

It took multiple searches to uncover evidence of the crash. A local aviation archaeology group attempted to excavate the crash site in 1974 to search for aircraft parts. In 2017 and 2019, a number of DPAA investigations and recovery efforts took place. It wasn't until June 2021 that a recovery mission found possible human remains and material evidence.

Scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System were able to identify Montgomery's remains using anthropological analysis and mtDNA analysis.

Montgomery’s name is recorded on the Wall of the Missing at Cambridge American Cemetery, along with others still missing from WWII. However, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has now been accounted for.

Montgomery will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on a date yet to be determined.

