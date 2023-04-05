On Wednesday morning, a court-ordered eviction in Philadelphia turned violent when a deputy landlord-tenant officer shot a 35-year-old woman in the head, according to multiple media reports.

The incident occurred at the Girard Court Apartments in the Sharswood neighborhood of Philadelphia shortly after 9 a.m.

According to reports, the private contractor arrived in plain clothes to serve the eviction of the woman and her husband, and police said the eviction escalated into an armed struggle with a knife.

According to police, the contractor shot the woman in the head during the struggle, and the woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. The deputy was also reported to have a head injury, though the severity was unclear.

The contractor in question is referred to as a “landlord-tenant officer,” but is not a member of law enforcement. Instead, the position is deputized by a private law firm, contracted by the city to enforce evictions.

A WHYY report from 2020 showed how the system could be compromised by contracting out eviction enforcements to private entities rather than being handled by state or local law enforcement.

The shooting is still under investigation by Philadelphia police. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what measures will be put in place to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

