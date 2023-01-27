A person in Pottstown, Pennsylvania reported seeing a silent, triangle-shaped object near the Limerick Generating Station, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

This is not the first time a witness has reported the sighting of a similar, triangle-shaped object near the nuclear power plant.

The report states the alleged sighting occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022. Three dim orange lights moving slowly is how the triangle-shaped unidentified flying object was described.

The witness noted that the object had no blinking lights, flew low and silently. The object was heading south and then turned west near the power plant.

The report that was filed contained no images and was released for the public on Dec. 22, 2022.

