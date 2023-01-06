Tammy Bronsburg, a woman from Williamsport, was sentenced for her involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

She had previously pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in June. Bronsburg will serve 14 days in federal prison and will be on probation for two years.

Bronsburg's co-defendant also pleaded guilty on the same day, but the case against him was dismissed after he passed away in July.

