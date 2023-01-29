NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1 (4).png

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Frank Palfrey, right, crew chief with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard watches as Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team members and local first responders transport a flood victim.

 Pennsylvania National Guard

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has released a map to show citizens of the Keystone state what the top threats are for each county.

The list of threats includes severe weather such as snowstorms, floods, and tornadoes, natural disasters like landslides and wildfires, and rare instances like nuclear incidents and dam failures.

Knowing the most likely threat in your area is the best way to know what you need to include in your emergency preparedness plan.

Check out the map below to see what your county's top threats are.

