Multiple sources have reported that two amateur fishermen from the viral fishing scandal video, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky, have pleaded guilty to cheating in a Cleveland walleye fishing tournament.

Along with the fifth-degree misdemeanor, the pair also pleaded guilty to unlawful ownership of wild animals, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a scheme to rig the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in September 2022.

As part of the plea deal, Runyan and Cominsky agreed to forfeit Cominsky's Ranger bass boat worth $100,000 to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and face up to a three-year suspension of their fishing licenses.

The length of the suspension will be decided by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall at a hearing scheduled for May 11.

Prosecutors dropped felony charges of attempted theft and possession of criminal tools in exchange for the guilty plea. They recommended a sentence of six months probation, but Judge Gall could still sentence the men to jail time.

Other fishmermen grew wary of Runyan and Cominsky in 2021 after the pair went on an unprecedented winning streak, according to tournament websites.

