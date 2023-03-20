Three postal employees from Pennsylvania have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing mail, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

The charges against the defendants carry a maximum prison sentence of five years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Adam Gallagher, 38, of Rochester, was accused of engaging in theft of mail matter on October 19, 2022, while employed by the United States Postal Service.

Christina Ankney, 39, of Braddock, was accused of stealing from the mail on May 19, 2022, while also employed by the Postal Service.

India Schatzman, 47, of McKees Rocks, was accused of stealing a gift card from the mail on December 30, 2022.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Services conducted the investigations leading to the indictments. Assistant United States Attorneys Gregory C. Melucci and William B. Guappone are prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government.

The Postal Inspection Service is the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service and is responsible for protecting the mails, postal employees, and customers from criminal activity that threatens the integrity of the postal system.

Anyone with information about mail theft or other postal crimes can report it to the Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455 or visiting postalinspectors.uspis.gov.

