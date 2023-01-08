The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in finding turkey flocks for an ongoing study. The agency is asking Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15.

The information can be reported online where visitors will be asked to provide the date and location of the sighting, as well as the type of land (public, private, or unknown) where the birds were seen.

Game Commission crews will then visit the sites to assess their suitability for trapping the turkeys, which will be leg banded and released on site.

In four Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), some of the turkeys will also be fitted with GPS transmitters before being released.

This is part of the Game Commission's ongoing population monitoring and a large-scale study on turkeys in partnership with Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania's Wildlife Futures Program.

Hunters who harvest a leg-banded turkey or find one dead are asked to report the band number to the Game Commission, either by calling a toll-free number or emailing the commission using the email address on the band.

Check out this link to start reporting your wild turkey sightings.

