The Bloomsburg community is mourning the loss of Joanne McComb, a fixture in women's baseballl history, revered Hall of Fame women's basketball coach, and administrator. McComb was 90 years old.

McComb passed away at her home on June 21, according to her obituary. She leaves behind a 26-year legacy that shaped the athletic landscape at Bloomsburg University.

McComb served in various roles before retiring in 1986. During her six seasons as the women’s varsity basketball coach, McComb guided the team to an impressive record of 52 wins and 15 losses. Her coaching earned her a spot among the top five coaches in the university's history, with an outstanding winning percentage of .776, according to her obituary.

McComb was also known for her time as a professional baseball player for the Springfield Sallies in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).

The iconic 1992 film about the league, "A League of Their Own," featuring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, told to story of the League's origins. McComb's played herself in a cameo role, helping to immortalize the experiences of all the players in the post-WWII league.

In a Facebook post from 2021, the league wished McComb a happy birthday as she celebrated her 88th.

Representing Springfield, Illinois, the team toured the eastern coast of the United States and competed in Canada. According to the obituary, one of McComb's most cherished memories was playing a shortened game at Yankee Stadium, with legendary baseball players serving as batboys.

Her trailblazing spirit and outstanding achievements will forever be remembered.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.