Hershey, Pa. — Are you Team Creamy or Team Crunchy?

Reece's is hoping to settle the great peanut butter debate with the release of the new, limited-edition Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups. Claiming the authority on all things peanut butter, Reese's is asking the fans to declare which peanut butter is truly supreme.

Reese's asks: All in for Team Creamy? Or are you Team Crunchy? Can you truly be certain until you've tried both in their most esteemed form - wrapped inside a Reese's Cup? Naturally, they want you to do the research.

The delicious, delicious research.

Both cups feature the famous peanut butter and chocolate combo of a Reese's Cup, but with two distinctly different textures.

Which Cup is the best? That may be the hardest decision you've ever had to make (at least when it comes to candy, but also, maybe ever). Just know, Reese's support you no matter what team you're on.

From now through May 17, Reese's is calling on the ultimate peanut butter lovers to enter the nationwide debate. First, try both limited-edition Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups, then head over to https://www.hersheyland.com/creamy-vs-crunchy and cast your vote.

Fans will be able to track the head-to-head showdown in real time and see if Team Creamy or Team Crunchy steals America's hearts, minds... and stomachs.

"While you might think you know your peanut butter preference, you need to try them both in a Reese's Cup – the best way to enjoy peanut butter," said Chris Fenton, Reese's brand manager. "With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes. Let the debate begin!"

Will Team Creamy or Team Crunchy come out on top? Reese's will announce America's favorite peanut butter in the most fitting way possible – on National I Love Reese's Day on May 18 of course. Keep an eye on Reese's social channels to see if Team Creamy or Team Crunchy takes home the crown. It's crunch time, America. Or maybe it's not.

