Babesiosis, a tickborne disease caused by the Babesia parasite, is becoming more prevalent in the Northeastern United States, according to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The disease, which can cause mild to severe symptoms and can be fatal, is primarily transmitted by blacklegged, or deer, ticks.

According to the CDC, many people who are infected with Babesiosis do not have any immediate symptoms. Those infected can develop nonspecific flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, sweats, headache, body aches, loss of appetite, nausea, or fatigue.

The report show that between 2011 and 2019, 16,456 cases of babesiosis were reported to the CDC by 37 states, but only 10 states accounted for over 98% of the reported cases — all primarily in the Northeastern United States.

New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut reported the most cases. Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire saw the largest percent increase in incidence during this time period. Annual incidence of babesiosis significantly increased in several states.

One of the challenges of the study and future prevention of the disease is that not every state tracks it or acknowledges its existence, of which Pennsylvania is one of them.

The CDC report states that babesiosis is not a reportable condition in Pennsylvania, even though transmission of the parasite has been documented in the state. This means that there may be cases of babesiosis in Pennsylvania that are not included in the data analyzed in the report.

Because the state does not require healthcare providers to report cases of babesiosis to public health authorities, it is difficult to know the true extent of the illness in Pennsylvania.

As a result, the report suggests that the incidence of babesiosis in Pennsylvania and other states where the disease is not reportable may be underreported, and the actual number of cases in these areas could be higher than what is reflected in the data analyzed in the report.

The report suggests that as case rates rise in multiple states, tick prevention messaging, provider education, and traveler risk awareness should be emphasized to reduce the risk of infection.

