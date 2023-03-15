Senator John I. Kane is preparing to introduce a Do-Not-Sell Firearm Registry, according to a memo sent to all senate members.

The Do-Not-Sell (DNS) Registry would be a patient-driven initiative that allows people to add their own names voluntarily and confidentially into federal and state firearm background check systems to prevent them from purchasing firearms.

The registry is modeled on similar laws enacted in Washington and Virginia, and legislation introduced in California, Louisiana, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The purpose of the voluntary registry would be to reduce self-harm and suicides in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. According to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and CDC statistics, suicides are the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and half of all suicides involve a firearm. Studies have also shown that delaying firearm purchases has reduced suicides without increasing suicides by other means.

The legislation will allow people to add their names to the Do-Not-Sell Registry through four options: a website run by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), submitting paperwork in person to the County Sheriff’s office, mailing forms and a photocopy of a government-issued identification to the PSP, or texting forms and a photocopy of a government-issued identification to the PSP. Participants can change their minds at any time and may remove their names from the Do-Not-Sell Firearms registry.

The legislation requires health care professionals to provide information on the do not sell registry to folks that are hospitalized for self-harm.

To protect confidentiality, the legislation includes fines or prison sentences for unauthorized disclosures of names that are on the Do-Not-Sell registry.

The legislation also includes penalties for discrimination against someone that is on or was on the registry as well as penalties for anyone that sells firearms to someone that is on the registry.

