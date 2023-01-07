Hyundai and Kia owners around the country are frustrated due to a surge in the theft of their vehicles. In some cities, police are attributing this trend to a social media challenge.

These vehicles are being targeted because they are easier to steal. Models produced between 2010 and 2021 without a push-button start can be hot-wired with just a USB cable and a screwdriver.

Some of the most recent statistics are staggering.

City State % of stolen cars that were Kia/Hyundai Philadelphia PA 21% Minneapolis MN 33% Columbus, Ohio OH 45% Grand Rapids, MI MI 49% Milwaukee WI 58%

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has stated that the thieves in his city are as young as 12 years old.

"This problem started because a Tik Tok challenge happened earlier this year, which was prevalent around young people," O’Hara said.

TikTok has said these videos will be removed from the app when found for violating user policies.

Kia and Hyundai are facing several lawsuits from owners claiming their vehicles are too easy to steal.

