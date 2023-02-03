Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985.

The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for answers for 37 years.

The case first began in June 1986 when a fisherman found the skull and took it to the Buckingham Township Police Department. In Oct. 2019, the skull was taken into possession by Bucks County detectives as part of a homicide investigation, but later transferred to the Coroner’s Office. The skull was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database in the same year.

In Sept. 2022, the skull was sent for testing, and officials were able to match the skull to Alt through a public genealogy database and DNA results from a 49-year-old Florida woman, who was Alt’s daughter.

Alt and his girlfriend were suspected homicide victims in New Jersey, and her body was found in the Delaware River in Trenton in April 1985. However, the cases remain unsolved.

This investigation was a collaborative effort between Detectives from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, the Trenton Police Department, and Othram Inc., the world’s first private DNA laboratory built specifically for forensic evidence.

