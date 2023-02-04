Popular convenience store chain 'Sheetz' has ended a policy that prohibited the hiring of people with teeth problems
According to multiple sources, the former employee handbook stated that applicants with missing, broken, or discolored teeth were not eligible for employment.
The company reviewed the policy after it came under scrutiny. The 'smile requirement' has been discontinued effective immediately following the review.
Sheetz officials issued a statement saying that the company's culture is centered on respect and inclusivity, and the smile policy was found to be inconsistent with these values. The company states it is now committed to ensuring all policies are equitable and celebrate the diversity of its employees.