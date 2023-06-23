Lancaster County residents were left puzzled Friday as they faced an unexpected challenge: a runaway pig roaming the streets of their neighborhood.

Numerous calls flooded the Manheim Township police department over the past few days, reporting sightings of the pig running through the residential area.

On Friday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a resident from the 900 block of Elm Avenue dialed emergency services to report an enormous pig napping under their backyard trampoline.

Three Manheim Township police officers and a civilian police aide responded to the scene.

The large hog posed a challenge for the authorities. Lacking the necessary equipment to catch, contain, or transport the animal, the police reached out to several agencies and organizations for assistance.

The officers were at a loss on how to respond until a retired Manheim Township officer, known for his passion for animals, suggested the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

Following a phone call, the sanctuary swiftly dispatched personnel equipped with the necessary tools to handle the situation. Upon their arrival, a plan was formulated to contain the pig, who they named "Hamilton," and guide him into the back of their farm van using food as bait. However, Hamilton managed to find the one weak spot in the mostly fenced-in yard, escaping back into the streets of Hamilton Park.

A pursuit ensued as three police officers chased after the pig. After a 20-minute chase, Hamilton was cornered in a fully fenced-in courtyard. The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary positioned their vehicle outside the gate, and with their assistance, the pig was secured in a dog crate and loaded into their van.

Hamilton has now been transported to the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, where he will spend the rest of his days alongside other rescued farm animals. The sanctuary plans to provide updates on Hamilton's progress through their social media platforms.

