Update: June 21, 11 a.m. New reports from CNN say that banging noises from the Atlantic ocean have been picked up by rescue workers, giving hope that there could be survivors. The underwater sounds were detected Tuesday by the sonar devices that are being used to find the subversive, CNN reported. The banging noises were being heard every 30 minutes and then again four hours later, according to the report. Coast Guard District Twitter tweeted Wednesday morning stating that this information will be used to continue the search. “As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue,” the post said. “Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans.”

______________________________________________________________

June 20, 2022

Rescuers are rushing to find five people who are currently lost in a remote part of the Atlantic ocean.

The missing group, part of a mission by OceanGate Expeditions, traveled in a carbon-fiber submersible to document the wreckage of the Titanic, according to the AP.

The submersible, named the Titan, carried a pilot, a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

Related reading: A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic

Experts say that the group is running out of time as the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it went out to sea around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The OceanGate Titanic experience, said to be the most exclusive tourist trip on the planet, costs $250,000 per seat, according to The Daily Mail.

CBS journalist David Pogue, who was aboard the Titan last year, is now speaking out about the safety concerns he had during his experience. During a video interview with BBC journalist Nancy Kacungira, Pogue gave an account of his trip.

"I have to admit I had some qualms getting on that thing, because a lot of the components are off-the-shelf, improvised. For example, you steer the sub with a game controller, an Xbox controller,’" Pogue said during the interview with BBC.

"Some of the ballast is abandoned construction pipes that are sitting on shelves on the side of the thing, and the way you detach the ballast is you get everybody on board to lean to one side of the sub and they roll off," Pogue told the news outlet.

Pogue said the CEO and inventor of the sub, Stockton Rush, reassured him that components might be a little improvised, but the capsule that contains people and oxygen was co-designed with NASA and the University of Washington, telling him it was "rock solid," he told BBC.

The Polar Prince, a Canadian ship which was supporting the Titan, reportedly lost contact with the vessel about an hour and 45 minutes after it submerged, according to the AP.

The U.S. Coast Guard shared on Twitter that C-130 crew is searching for the submarine approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod. According to the post, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax is assisting a P8 Poseidon aircraft in the search.

The P8 is said to have underwater detection capabilities.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.