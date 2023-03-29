The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers across the Commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat in several schools.

According to the PSP, these calls were made to multiple schools in different counties, causing lockdowns and evacuations, as well as a large response from police and emergency services.

The PSP has responded to all incidents in its primary coverage areas and has been working with municipal law enforcement partners investigating these incidents in their coverage areas.

According to a report from PennLive, there were a number of 911 centers that had phone calls for active shooters. One call reported that six people had been shot.

Despite the claims made in these calls, law enforcement has confirmed that all of them have been determined to be false. The schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement.

Given that these calls were being made within just two days of a devastating mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, the response to the threats across the state were not taken lightly.

PennLive's report gave numerous examples all across Pennsylvania, including calls of an active shooter at Hopewell Area High School that resulted in officers from around Beaver County arriving on the scene. Meanwhile, schools in Cambria County, Centre County, Fayette County, Lawrence County, and the Lehigh Valley, were also reportedly threatened.

According to multiple sources and school districts across the state, numerous schools that were targeted for hoaxes locked down during the emergencies and had their students sheltering in place. Some schools canceled remaining classes and sent students home early.

The PSP investigation into these false calls is ongoing, and law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about the incidents to contact them immediately.

