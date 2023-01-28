British Columbia, Canada — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly Canadian avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year.

Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, of York, Pa. were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke, British Columbia, on Monday while on a guided heli-skiing tour.

Their identities were confirmed by Kinsley Enterprises, the parent company of Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, over which the brothers presided.

"We are deeply heartbroken to share news of the sudden and tragic passing of Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley while on a skiing trip in British Columbia," reads a statement on the Kinsley Construction website. "Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

According to a statement from CMH Heli-Skiing, three people were caught in the avalanche around 2:46 p.m. MT Monday — two clients who were fully buried and one guide who was partially buried.

The two clients — now identified as the Kinsley brothers — were dug out and flown to Kelowna General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the company said. The guide is in stable condition.

The B.C. Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

