Lower Nazareth Twp., Pa. - Authorities are searching for a man who exposed his genitals to shoppers in a Pennsylvania Hobby Lobby.
A Facebook post from the Colonial Regional police department says a male exposed himself to multiple female victims, including juveniles, at the Hobby Lobby store on Easton-Nazareth Hwy. on Jan. 20 at approximately 5:25 pm.
Detective Matt Antonucci of the Colonial Regional Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual in the photos above.