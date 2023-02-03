Lower Nazareth Twp., Pa. - Authorities are searching for a man who exposed his genitals to shoppers in a Pennsylvania Hobby Lobby.

A Facebook post from the Colonial Regional police department says a male exposed himself to multiple female victims, including juveniles, at the Hobby Lobby store on Easton-Nazareth Hwy. on Jan. 20 at approximately 5:25 pm.

Detective Matt Antonucci of the Colonial Regional Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual in the photos above.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Antonucci at Mantonucci@ColonialRegionalPD.org or at 610-861-4820.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.