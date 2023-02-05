Cambridge, Ohio — A Philadelphia Eagles player was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping, according to Ohio officials.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden announced last week that Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, of Sarahsville, Ohio has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

Sills, an offensive guard for the NFL’s Eagles, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

According to the indictment, Sills engaged in non-consensual sexual activity and held a victim against her will in December 2019. The crime was immediately reported and thoroughly investigated by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

TMZ Sports has released details from a police report that was obtained, just a week before the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl.

The case was presented to the grand jury and will be prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills has been issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

