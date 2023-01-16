Mortgage payments in Pennsylvania have gone up significantly in the last year as a result of rising home prices and interest rates.

New statistics from the previous year show the average mortgage payment in the state of Pennsylvania is up by 61.7%.

The Federal Reserve's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a steady decline in mortgage interest rates. These lower rates paired with home shortages across the country caused the price of housing to rise.

According to data from Zillow, the national median home price increased from $318,432 to $357,544 from late November 2021 to late November 2022.

However, as inflation began climbing rapidly, the Fed began raising interest rates last March. During this time, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate went from 3.11% to 6.49%. As a result, the monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home across the country is now 66% higher than a year ago.

