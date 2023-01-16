A recent study by digital forensics firm, Secure Data Recovery, has exposed Pennsylvania as one of the most susceptible states in the US to digital threats, and the state most at risk of stolen passwords.

The study surveyed nearly 2,500 individuals across the country, inquiring about the use of protective tools like password managers and multi-factor authentication.

Pennsylvania particularly struggled in the area of password security, receiving an alarming score of 6.2 out of 18, making it the worst in the country.

Using the data gathered, Secure Data Recovery compiled a "total safety score" to evaluate the digital preparedness of each state, taking into account four key categories: data backups, hacking prevention, passwords and personal information.

The study found that Pennsylvania ranked ninth among the most vulnerable states, with a total safety score of 53.4 out of 100.

The report serves as a stark reminder for residents of Pennsylvania to prioritize their digital security and take necessary measures to protect their personal information from cyber threats.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.