Pennsylvania is one of the worst states in the country for digital security.

A recent study by digital forensics firm, Secure Data Recovery, has exposed Pennsylvania as one of the most susceptible states in the US to digital threats, and the state most at risk of stolen passwords.

The study surveyed nearly 2,500 individuals across the country, inquiring about the use of protective tools like password managers and multi-factor authentication.

Pennsylvania particularly struggled in the area of password security, receiving an alarming score of 6.2 out of 18, making it the worst in the country.

Data from Secure Data Recovery showing the top ten states with the lowest password protection scores from a recent survey.

Using the data gathered, Secure Data Recovery compiled a "total safety score" to evaluate the digital preparedness of each state, taking into account four key categories: data backups, hacking prevention, passwords and personal information.

The study found that Pennsylvania ranked ninth among the most vulnerable states, with a total safety score of 53.4 out of 100.

The report serves as a stark reminder for residents of Pennsylvania to prioritize their digital security and take necessary measures to protect their personal information from cyber threats.

