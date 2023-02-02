Scott Dow, a chainsaw artist from northwestern Pennsylvania, has created some visually stunning art pieces recently, and the internet is starting to take notice.

Using his years of experience, a chainsaw, and the occasional blowtorch, Dow is able to bring three-dimensional scenes from wildlife and nature to life right on the table and bar tops he is making.

One of his most viral wood pieces that he has created is a unique bar top made from locally sourced materials. The bar top features a carved crocodile emerging from the center of the table and resembles a scene with rippling water.

According to an article done by 'My Modern Met', the artwork took Dow about 100 hours to complete. Dow catalogs his labor and progress on numerous social media accounts for all to see, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Dow works just outside of Erie, Pennsylvania, and can be reached at animalisticart@gmail.com for inquiries.

