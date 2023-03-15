A TikTok user from Pennsylvania, Beth Royce, has shared a harrowing experience where she was duped into sending $500 to a hoax caller who claimed he had kidnapped her sister.

Royce detailed her 'terrifying' experience as part of a three-minute-long TikTok video, which has gone viral with over 6.6 million views.

In the clip, Royce explains that she was woken up about 7:20 a.m. by a phone call, which appeared to be from her sister. However, when she answered the phone, she heard a man's voice. The caller claimed he had kidnapped her sister and demanded money.

Royce said when the call came through, it was her younger sister's contact that appeared along with her photo. Thinking it was her sister, who lives in Seattle, Beth took the call, but she was shocked to hear a "man's voice on the other end screaming" at her.

The fraudster said he needed her to send him some money so he could get home, as he had just gotten out of jail. He told Beth that he was not a bad person and started crying.

The TikToker said that the "most chilling" part of the conversation was when she heard a woman sob in the background, which she believed was her sister.

Fortunately, Royce wasn't alone as her mother was staying with her. When she first got the call and realized something was wrong, she ran downstairs and woke her mom. Royce's mom phoned the police, and then she continued taking the call on her front porch.

After calling the police, her mom went about calling her sister's number, and she picked up. Royce said this was when they realized her sister was safe and the call was a hoax. By that time though, Royce had already sent him money.

Since posting about her imposter's call, Royce has been inundated with words of support from viewers.

According to research, nearly $40 billion was lost last year to phone scammers in the US. The Federal Trade Commission asks victims of phone scams to report the incident at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

