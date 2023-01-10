According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), prices for wine and liquor are set to increase by 4% on 3,500 products in the state. The price increase will take effect on Jan. 15 at all Pennsylvania state stores.

This marks the first time since 2019 that the PLCB has decided to increase prices, and the decision has been made to help generate revenues that will offset increased operating costs over the past four years.

A PLCB spokesperson stated that the increase is necessary to maintain the organization's financial stability and continue providing the products and services that customers have come to expect.

Customers in Pennsylvania can expect to see higher prices on their favorite wine and liquor brands starting next week.

