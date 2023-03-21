A recent decision by a Central Pennsylvania school board to prohibit high school students from performing “The Addams Family” musical has sparked controversy.

According to WITF, the Northern Lebanon School District school board voted against allowing the musical to be performed next year, citing concerns over its promotion of bad values and its inappropriate themes for families.

The debate among the school directors reportedly lasted for approximately 30 minutes before the majority concluded that the musical was not suitable for their students.

"The Addams Family School Edition" is described as "a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story, and is every father’s nightmare..." according to Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

The musical’s popularity is reflected in the Educational Theatre Association’s annual rankings, where “The Addams Family” high school adaptation is among the most frequently performed musicals across the country.

