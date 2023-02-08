Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history.

David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School.

According to oldest.org, the only person younger than David to graduate high school is Michael Kearney, who set a Guinness world record at the age of 6 in 1990.

A WGAL report says David has already started accumulating college credits and has plans to become an astrophysicist and study black holes and supernovas.

The family is currently searching for the right fit for David's future education.

