Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch.

Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock.

Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report.

Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians.

The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.

