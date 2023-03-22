Pennsylvania hunters made a grim discovery on Sunday afternoon in a wooded area when they came across something unexpected.

According to reports from WPXI and TribLive, police responded to a call at approximately 2:15 p.m. after hunters found human remains outside the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

According to reports, police officials said the hunters had discovered a human skull and officers later found additional bones in the nearby area after they arrived.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has launched an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.