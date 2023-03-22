NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 10-1 (32).png

Hunters in a wooded section of the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood came across a human skull.

Pennsylvania hunters made a grim discovery on Sunday afternoon in a wooded area when they came across something unexpected.

According to reports from WPXI and TribLive, police responded to a call at approximately 2:15 p.m. after hunters found human remains outside the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

According to reports, police officials said the hunters had discovered a human skull and officers later found additional bones in the nearby area after they arrived.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has launched an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

